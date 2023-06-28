WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In a post-pandemic world, remote jobs and working remotely have become a normalcy and in some cases, a feasible alternative as opposed to working in an office.

Bel-O-Mar Regional Council conducted a study over the last year on the City of Wheeling and remote worker feasibility – looking at trends, relocation and incentive programs, along with engagement.

This survey found that the top factors people take into consideration when relocating are infrastructure, quality of life, and economy – all of which Wheeling provides.

With access to an airport and I-70, as well as professional sports teams and arts performances, it can be seen that Wheeling is competitive with bigger areas like California and New York.

”We have to figure out ways to brand ourselves as something different, something distinct, something looking to the future, something that is inclusive, something looking to grow our community with all these assets, like I said, symphonies and recreations, dog parks, you know, splash pads – the things we talked about on our council agenda tonight. All the different things that make us a more competitive community and really reach out to those folks and say, you know, ‘We are not the West Virginia that you think you’re looking at or you think you’ve heard about. You know, we’re something entirely different.’ This is a city that’s moving forward, and we want you to come check us out.” Mayor Glenn Elliott – City of Wheeling

The general consensus was that to bring more remote workers to Wheeling, the city needs to incentivize, improve housing options and assets, and continue emphasizing all of the things that makes Wheeling such a unique city to live in.