Is your car battery ready for winter?

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve been stuck with a car that won’t start in freezing weather, you know how miserable it is.

AAA says there were more than 250 thousand battery-related calls just last winter.

They stress that batteries go through a lot during the year like heat and corrosion, leaving them unprepared for the harsh cold.

You can visit repair facilities to have your car’s entire charging system and battery tested—which is especially recommended if it’s more than three years old.

Other spots that need extra attention when December rolls around include your tire tread and pressure, windshield wipers and washer fluid.