ISKCON protests violence in Bangladesh

MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) In hope of bringing justice and protection, community members traveled to Moundsville to bring to light the violence that struck Bangladesh.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness New Vrindaban joined in a global protest Saturday.

Dozens gathered for a day of prayer in response to violence on ISKCON in India. They say the attack has not been well publicized much in the West but everyone we spoke with feels this is an issue that needs more attention.

Global Kirtan Protests

It was a day just like this is Bangladesh and Krishna devotees and as many as 300 Hindus temples were attacked. Here in America, we feel every protected, but we ask for that in Bangladesh as well. Gaura Vnai, Musician

We’re just calling with this Global Kirtan that is happening all around the world and we’re doing our little part here in the foothills of the Appalachian. We are praying that the Government is very strong in meeting our justice in Bangladesh and we are praying for the protection of these minorities, these Hindus not just in Bangladesh but all over the world. Anuradha Imseng, Communications Director

Imseng says they peacefully unite in hopes of making a big defense.