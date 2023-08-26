ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — A fun event that serves a great cause and also brings several smiling faces and furry friends returned to the Ohio Valley this weekend.

The Cutest Pet Contest took place Saturday at the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville.

After four years of not having the contest due to COVID, they are back in action.

The event is put on by the Belmont County Animal Shelter and Belmont County Cat Stray Shun.

The contest was not only for fun, but it also raised money for a dog that had to have its leg amputated and a cat that had to have its eye removed.

The director of the event said she also helps to raise awareness for the shelter and the animals that need adopted.

”Besides raising some money, it brings awareness to the fact that we do have over 70 dogs that need adopted and we probably have 30 or 40 cats and kittens that need adopted. We try to get out there somewhere every week like a little adoption day to let the people see our animal’s true personality.” Candace Fleagane – Executive Director of Belmont County Cat Stray Shun

All the contestants went home with a prize and a smile on their face.