It was St. Michael Parish School versus the Harlem Wizards in some slam dunk action to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

WHEELING, W.Va.-(WTRF) It was certainly a slam dunk event in Wheeling.

On Tuesday night, students, parents and faculty packed St. Michael Parish School’s gymnasium on National Road to celebrate Catholic Schools Week by enjoying some basketball.

This basketball game had some special guests from the opposing team.

On the one side it was the world famous Harlem Wizards versus St. Michael Parish teachers for two quarters and the 8th grade boys basketball team for the remaining two quarters.

Students and staff were psyched to see the Harlem Wizards playing on the hardwood with them at Tuesday night’s sold out event.

This whole event is all about celebrating Catholic schools week this week. We were really looking for an organization to come in and have a good time and provide a time where our families could come out, relax and just enjoy a wonderful evening. Bailey Frederick, St. Michael Parish School Advancement Director

Students and staff will participate in many other events this week including a Celebrate the Nation Day Wednesday.

The school is collecting donations for their Stuff the Bus Campaign on Thursday and then on Friday it is the Mustang Mic Drop Lip Sync Battle.

This was the first time the Harlem Wizards had ever performed in the Friendly City.