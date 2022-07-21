(WTRF) –

American steel workers, including many in our area got some good news recently following a ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission.



The ITC ruled in favor of a recommendation that President Biden extend anti-dumping and countervailing duties to several US steel companies to help protect them from unfair trade practices by foreign steel makers. The decision will affect Cleveland Cliffs, U.S. Steel, Nucor, Steel Dynamics and their employees.



Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown testified before the ITC on this matter back in May, and hopes this decision will help keep Ohioans on the job.

“Because we know that other countries cheat too much on this. The commission made the right call and we’ve got to continue to enforce it. We know that American workers are as productive as any in the world, we also know that American corporations have continued to lobby Congress too often to send these jobs overseas.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH

Senator Brown went on to say that the steel industry has worked to keep these jobs in America, and that he will continue to work with them in that effort.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.