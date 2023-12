HUNDRED, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a special day for one West Virginia resident who turned one hundred years old… in the town of Hundred.

John Statler was issued a proclamation by Hundred Mayor Charles R. Goff Jr., proclaiming that December 13 was John Statler Day.

Governor Jim Justice even awarded Statler a certificate of recognition for this amazing feat.

We here at 7News all wish a happy birthday to John!