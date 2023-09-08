WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wellsburg to Brilliant Bridge finally has an opening date and officials on both sides are thrilled!

Governor Jim Justices office announced the opening Thursday and with it is reduced travel time between the two communities, the spur of economic development in the area, providing a new river crossing for commerce, and providing another way across the river if work needs to be done on neighboring spans.

Local officials say this bridge has been decades in the making and having it finally coming to fruition is historic.

”I think it’s going to be really great for the economy due to the fact that you’ll be able to come over and shop and enjoy Wellsburg. And then we’re just happy to have our Wells Township people aboard with us now. We hope that we’re great partners and continue to work together and get in a couple of projects we can work on together.” Mayor Dan Dudley – City of Wellsburg

”We’re all one community here. It’s not just about Wellsburg. It’s not just about West Virginia. It’s, you know, both sides of the river – Ohio, West Virginia, Wellsburg, Brilliant. We’re glad to bring our communities together here.” Dan Otto – President, Wellsburg Chamber

The bridge’s grand opening is on Wednesday, September 20th at noon.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, community members will host a festival on the bridge including a car show, food trucks, a DJ, and high school bands and choral groups, so stay tuned for more details.