BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Holidays are right around the corner, and one local community began celebrating early as they do every year.

The city of Follansbee held its 21st annual Christmas in the Park on October 14 and saw several people come out to get an early taste of the holiday.

Various vendors were set up throughout the park, selling homemade crafts, baked goods, and much more.

The event also included a 50/50 raffle and several raffle baskets.

The proceeds from the raffles will go towards local charities and two local kids in the community who struggle with medical issues.

The event was designed to unite the community and get people in the holiday spirit a little early.

”This is nice to see the community out. Just see people and, you know, helping out our church, all our money that we use that on our that we raise, it goes to the church in our projects that we do for the community.” Christine Zak | Vendor | Follansbee First Church of the Nazarene

”It’s really nice once you get everybody in and people start walking around, we kind of sit back and just look and it’s amazing how the park transforms into this winter wonderland.” Bill Secrist | Co-Chairman, Christmas in the Park

The event ran from 10-7 today and will continue tomorrow from 10-5.