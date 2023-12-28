OHIO (WTRF) – Christmas has sadly passed, but we’ve got one more holiday to celebrate before the party is over. There are going to be a lot of New Year’s celebrations this weekend, and thanks to a new law Ohio put into place in 2022, Buckeye State revelers can partake in a little pyrotechnic partying.

Everyone knows that fireworks and the Fourth of July go together like peanut butter and jelly, but New Years is the second most popular time of the year for people to light them off.

Up until recently, though, it was illegal in the state of Ohio to set off fireworks to ring in the new year. On July 1, 2022, it became legal for Ohioans to set off fireworks on certain holidays.

The law states that on New Year’s Eve, beginning at 4:00 p.m., Buckeye State residents can begin lighting them off. The law also covers New Year’s Day. You can light them off legally from 12:00 am to 1:00 am for any New Year’s Eve party spillover and then again on New Year’s Day from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

There are more rules to follow, though.

Only fireworks purchased in Ohio can be set off in Ohio, and you can buy them from any of the many licensed dealers across the state. You can set off the fireworks on your own property or on another person’s property with permission.

Marijuana and alcohol may be legal in Ohio but just know that it’s illegal to be in possession or control of fireworks and to set them off if you’re under the influence.

No one under the age of 18 can handle or discharge fireworks or be within 150 feet of the discharge area. Do not discharge them on public property, and don’t aim them towards a person or building.

It’s always good to keep a fire extinguisher or a working hose on hand for safety. It’s also recommended to wear eye and ear protection when handling them.

But be careful because your local area could have additional restrictions not covered under the wider state law.

Also, be sure to keep a close eye on your pets. The loud bangs from fireworks can scare them and cause them to run off and potentially get lost.

CLICK HERE to read the full text of Ohio’s fireworks laws.