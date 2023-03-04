WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Teams from all across West Virginia, and even Ohio and Maryland travelled here to WesBanco Arena for the 5th Mountain East Conference, and it’s not only the hearts on the court that are here to pay, but the hearts in the stands and on the sidelines to support them.

It’s day 4/5 of the Mountain East Conference basketball tournament at WesBanco Arena!🏀



Not only is the energy on the court on fire🔥 but the energy on sidelines is HUGE! These fans travelled hours to support their school’s athletes right here in Wheeling❤️ @WTRF7News ❗️ pic.twitter.com/xCM36z1nPr — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) March 4, 2023

The MEC tournament is coming to a close, where 10 D1 colleges and universities traveled to Wheeling to compete.

Out of the nine women’s games and nine men’s games, they will crown two Mountain East Conference basketball tournament champions, and both will receive automatic qualification to the NCAA division II Atlantic regional.

Not only are the athletes showing up on the court, but the fans are travelling hours to show out in the stands, as well.

”We always love coming out here. We feel like we’re big supporters and just coming out here to play music and bring energy to the game for our team.” James McChesney – Senior, Glenville State University

The pep band from Glenville State University made the three-hour trip to WesBanco Arena to cheer on their women’s team, and they say it was worth it.

”It’s all the more worth it whenever you come in and the team is even excited to see you. It’s not like we’re fans, it’s more like a community, you know. You come in and the team is so happy to see you. They’re cheering you on just as much as you’re cheering for them, so yeah, it’s totally worth it.” James McChesney – Senior, Glenville State University Pep Band

This mutual support allowed Glenville State to pull out a win against Fairmont State, 74-70.

”It’s really easy to get overwhelmed by the naysayers in the crowd, you know, sometimes support just falls flat, but the fact that we’re here as many games as we can, we can really be there, we can cheer for them and us plus the cheerleaders makes a huge difference.” Seth Price – Senior, Glenville State University Pep Band

Games like these truly are a community effort.