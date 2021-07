(WTRF)- ’10 weiners, 10 buns, it’s time’ that’s what the Heinz Pact says.

It’s commonly known that hot dogs come in a pack of 10 but hot dog buns come in a pack of 8, but Heinz wants to put an end to the madness.

Heinz started a petition called the Heinz Pact to call on ‘big bun’ and ‘big wiener’ companies to find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch, once and for all.

The petition on change.org has reached over 3,00 signatures