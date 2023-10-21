WHEELING, W.Va. — The city of Wheeling is inviting residents to join in some Halloween fun at a Jack-O’-Lantern Jamboree, followed by a screening of Hocus Pocus 2 in Garden Park, Warwood.

The Jack-O’-Lantern Jamboree is slated for October 8 and will kick off at 5 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to play fall-themed games, receive some treats along the Trunk-or-treat Trail, and make S’mores at the campfire stations.

At dusk, Hocus Pocus 2 will be shown on the big screen.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

“This is our second year hosting the Jack-O’-Lantern Jamboree. We are looking forward to seeing the costumes of the young and young at heart while enjoying the fall weather and having some Halloween fun,” said Director of Parks & Recreation Rochelle Barry.

In the movie, featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, two young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world. The world may have been free of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah and the fear they invoked in us all, but what happens when you mess with magic? It messes back.