MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — James Wright was a Pulitzer Prize winning poet who grew up in Martins Ferry.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

His works achieved worldwide fame, and although he died in 1980 at age 52, he is still a major force in American poetry.

The James Wright Poetry Festival will take place Saturday, April 29 in Martins Ferry.

It will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Martins Ferry Public Library with registration.

His biographer will present a talk on “Why Wright Still Matters,” and there will be round table discussions and lunch.

Library Director Anthony Orsini said there will be a two-hour driving tour of Martins Ferry starting at 1 p.m., showing where Wright lived as a child, attended school as well as sites featured in his poetry including places under a bridge where boys often swam, hobos hung out and from which bodies were recovered.

Wright’s poetry was plain spoken and dealt with everyday life and subjects not often featured in poetry at the time, such as houses of prostitution.

Orsini said Wright still has extended family in the Ohio Valley, and his widow still lives in New York.

The festival will move to the Martins Ferry Rec Center at 8 p.m. for folk music and refreshments.

People can attend any parts of the festival that appeal to them; it is not necessary to attend the entire day.

The festival is free and open to the public.