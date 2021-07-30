Jamey Johnson to hold the first concert at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre since March of 2020

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A long-awaited country music concert will finally take place tonight. Singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson was set to perform at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre just as the COVID pandemic hit.

His concert was postponed twice.

But now, the historic theater is back to 100 percent capacity, no masks or social distancing. Friday night will see the first concert held there, since March 2020.

“Finally tonight he’s gonna get to play to all his fans here in Wheeling. Show starts at 7:30. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are virtual. We hope that people will buy virtually because that’s where we’re at right now. But we will have the Capitol Theatre Box Office open right at doors. So for those who can’t do it virtually, if they walk up at 6:30, they’ll be able to buy a ticket there.” Denny Magruder, Executive Director, Sports and Entertainment Authority

Tickets can be purchased online at capitol theatre wheeling dot com capitoltheaterwheeling.dot.com. The main box office, located in the Wesbanco Arena, has been closed ever since the pandemic. It will reopen with limited hours, starting September 27th, weekdays ten to two.