Jason Aldean is coming back to the Ohio Valley.

Jason Aldean announced that his 2024 tour, the Highway Desperado Tour, will be coming to Star Lake on Saturday August 10.

FILE – Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Aldean released the single “Try That in a Small Town” this month. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

The tour features Lauren Alaina, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver.

Presale tickets begin Wednesday at 10am with code: BACKSTAGE, on public sales begin on Friday at 10am.

