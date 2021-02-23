Jaws Of Life Used To Remove Tiger Woods From Vehicle Crash

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the Masters during the final roubnd at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed Tiger Woods was injured in a crash in the LA area.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Twitter page, Woods was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash and sustained major damage.

The sheriff’s department says Wood was extricated from the wreck with the jaws of life by LA County firefighters and paramedics and transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

45-year-old Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, according to TMZ.

