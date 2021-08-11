Jayla Robinson: Go Red, Woman of Impact nominee

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now it’s time to meet another one of the nominees for this year’s Go Red, Woman of Impact Campaign, Jayla Robinson of Wheeling.

Jayla and her team will be working to raise money and awareness for American Heart Association to improve the health of our local communities.

Part of their fundraising effort includes the Heart Your Yard Campaign. For a donation the team members will decorate your yard or a friend’s yard with hearts in support of women’s heart health.

” I feel quite honored just to have a voice and be able to share awareness on such an important topic such as heart disease. The number one killer of women. Then when I looked at the other four women, out of the five, they are women that I am inspired by. They motivate me. The other four women, they’re amazing.” Jayla Robinson. Woman of Impact Nominee

They are also selling hearts at local businesses such as Miklas Meat Market and Generations.

When she’s not promoting women’s heart health, Jayla works for a local realtor and is the mother of three children.