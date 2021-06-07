Jeff Foxworthy to visit West Virginia this September for new comedy tour

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Comedy Icon Jeff Foxworthy is making a stop in Charleston this September for his new tour “The Good Old Days.”

The show will be on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.

Tickets for “The Good Old Days” Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m., with fan presale beginning Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local.

This tour kicks off in Bowler, WI and includes a stop in his hometown at The Fox Theater in Atlanta, where he will film a comedy special.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, Bowler, WI North Star Mohican Casino

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, Medford, MA Chevalier Theatre

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, Mashantucket, CT The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Charleston, WV Charleston Municipal Auditorium

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 Durham, NC DPAC

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, Baltimore, MD Modell Lyric

Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, Lakeland, FL RP Funding Center

Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort Spa

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2021, Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, Tunica, MS Horseshoe Tunica

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Resort & Casino

Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, Jamestown, NY National Comedy Center (Lucille Ball Comedy Festival)

Jeff Foxworthy is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee, and bestselling author of more than 26 books. He is best known for his redneck jokes. He also has his own comedy channel “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup,” a partnership with SiriusXM.

For more information about the tour or to purchase tickets, please visit the Jeff Foxworthy official website.