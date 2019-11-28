Jefferson County Drug Task Force searching for two suspects in drug investigation

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – According to a press release, Jefferson County Drug Task Force ended a two-month long investigation on Wednesday by seizing 548 grams of methamphetamine, 228 grams of heroin and 170 grams of cocaine.

Two suspects are wanted in connection with the investigation. According to investigators, both men have ties to the Chicago, Illinois area. One suspect has been identified as James Griffin, while the second suspect has not been identified.

The drug task force is asking for the public’s help. If you know or recognize either of the two men and have any information on there whereabouts, you are urged to call the Steubenville Police Department (740-282-5353) or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (740-283-8600).

If you call, your information will be anonymous.