Jefferson County facing shortage of poll workers for upcoming election

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – 7news is your Local Election Headquarters. The general election is only a week away and in Jefferson County there is a shortage of poll workers. That word came down today from the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

Board member Frankie Dicarlantonio tells 7News the county needs at least 20 more poll workers. He says the Board of Elections has secured 280 workers for every precinct and polling location in the county for next Tuesday’s election. He says in “off year elections” it is more difficult to get people to work the polls that coupled with Covid and the current labor shortage isn’t helping the shortage situation.



According to Dicarlantonio, retired folks, people with flexible schedules or anyone who is off next Tuesday are among those who can be easily trained.

“You need absolutely no experience to do this position. There is no education requirement. There is no prior election administration experience that you must have to be a poll worker in the coming election. All we need are registered voters in Jefferson County that are willing to help out.” Frankie Dicarlantonio, Jefferson County Board of Elections

Dicarlantonio says people are paid for three hours of training before the November 2nd election. He says some of the duties would include checking in voters and processing ballots.

You can call the Jefferson County Board of Elections at 740-283-8522 if you are interested becoming a poll worker.