Jefferson County General Health District appoints new health commissioner

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO – The Jefferson County General Health District Board of Health announced the appointment of Andrew Henry of Steubenville as the new Jefferson County General Health District Health Commissioner.

They released this statement:

“Henry currently serves as Practice Manager at Trinity Health System. He holds a Masters in Health and Human Services from Youngstown State University and a B.S. Business Administration, Health Service Management from West Liberty University.

Henry meets all of the requirements as per Ohio Revised Code 3709.11— Organization of board of general health district—appointment of health commissioner, as well as the additional qualities sought by the Board of Health.

Board members believe Henry will bring dynamic leadership to the health department. As a practice manager at Trinity, he was responsible for managing 12 primary care practices and supervised a staff of 75. His motivation and energy will be a welcome addition to the health department staff, especially during these unprecedented times. Henry resides in Steubenville with his wife and two boys.

As expressed by one reference, “Andrew’s strongest attribute is his ability not only to communicate effectively, but he is able to strike a balance with his great listening skills.” The Board’s unanimous vote expressed confidence that Henry will excel in the responsibilities in his role as Health Commissioner, earning the confidence and support of not only the Board, but the local community.

Henry will assume his role as Health Commissioner on January 1, 2021.”