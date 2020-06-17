Jefferson County holds media blood donor day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The American Red Cross held the Jefferson County Media Day Blood Drive Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Wintersville.

There were precautions put in place for all donors… from masks and gloves, to social distancing and sanitizing. Temperatures were taken when you walked in the door, and each station was wiped down after each donation.

And as if blood donation wasn’t already important– because of COVID-19, there’s an extreme shortness of blood. So, 54 people gave their blood to save three lives– each.

Something Pastor Quillen has been touched by personally.

Not only is it important in general, but my mother about ten months ago was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Since that time she’s probably received about 50 bags of platelets and 25 units of blood. If it wasn’t for those donations, she wouldn’t be here today. So, it is very personal to us. We are very grateful to those who donate blood. Clint Quillen

Sr. Pastor, Wintersville United Methodist

We will keep you updated on any other blood drives that occur in the area.