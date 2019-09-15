Jefferson County patient, 12 others in Ohio hospitalized after vaping

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon’s public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using an e-cigarette had purchased a vaping device containing marijuana oil at a state-legal dispensary. The death is the second linked by public health officials nationwide to vaping and the first linked to an e-cigarette purchased at a dispensary. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) — Medical officials are trying to find out if vaping could be linked to numerous cases of pulmonary illness in the Buckeye State.

Ohio Department of Health says they are currently investigating 13 cases where patients have been hospitalized, with one of them as close as Jefferson County.

If any doctor thinks they’ve come across a case that could be linked to this, they should report it to a local health department or CDC so it can be looked into to see if that’s what’s actually caused it. Dr. Stacy Meeks of Morristown Family Practice

Ohio Department of Health will update their website every Tuesday and Thursday with their findings.