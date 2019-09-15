Jefferson County patient, 12 others in Ohio hospitalized after vaping

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) — Medical officials are trying to find out if vaping could be linked to numerous cases of pulmonary illness in the Buckeye State.
Ohio Department of Health says they are currently investigating 13 cases where patients have been hospitalized, with one of them as close as Jefferson County.
If any doctor thinks they’ve come across a case that could be linked to this, they should report it to a local health department or CDC so it can be looked into to see if that’s what’s actually caused it.Dr. Stacy Meeks of Morristown Family Practice
Ohio Department of Health will update their website every Tuesday and Thursday with their findings.