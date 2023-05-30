JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio-Two students will represent the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School this summer as they head to a national competition, according to a press release.

Health technologies students Travis Rose and Floyd Edmonds will travel to the Health Occupations Students of America—Future Health Professionals (HOSA) International Leadership Conference on June 21-24 where they will compete among 10,000 students at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Highlights include competitive events focused on leadership, professional and technical skills; the annual business of the international student organization by voting delegates; educational seminars, workshops and exhibits with experts providing the latest information in health care issues; an opportunity to meet people across the globe with similar career goals; and exciting general sessions providing recognition and opportunities for all HOSA members.

Rose, the son of Shane Rose and Shawna Rawson of Knoxville, and a recent graduate of the JVS and Edison High School, will take part in the mental health issues category. He had participated in the behavioral health contest at the state HOSA event in April and tested high enough to go on to the nationals.

“It’s only a test portion, but I want to do my best and represent the JVS and win one of the three medals,” he said. “I’m nervous. This is the first and last time I will go to the nationals.”

Upon his graduation in May, Rose said he will join attend Youngstown State University and ultimate obtain his master’s degree in health care administration.

Edmonds, the son of Floyd Edmonds and Brenda Smith of Hammondsville, is a junior in the health program and at Edison. He plans to compete in the nurse assisting category after earning third-place at the state HOSA event.

“I’m excited about it and feel very confident,” Edmonds said. “I feel like there will be a large number of people and it will be a good way to improve my skills for the field I want to go into.”

He hopes to enter the military and eventually become a nurse practitioner.

“I personally came to the health tech program because I wanted to go into nursing,” he said. “I will be a combat medic and eventually get my Bachelor of Science in nursing.”

Tammy Sismondo, health technologies instructor and HOSA advisor, was pleased to see two of her students going to the ILC.

“I’m really proud of them,” she said. “They are not only going there to compete but they are also going to learn. They will have workshops with experts to enhance their education and it’s a great opportunity to meet people from across the U.S. and the world. I wish them all the best in the competition and know they will do well.”