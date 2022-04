JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Students couldn’t keep their hands off of the Steubenville Library’s canine guest this morning, Stella, Senator Frank Hoagland’s best friend.



She was there to finish out the last day of Library Week, and she was a great listener as kids read her books about dogs.



Hoagland says if it wasn’t for Stella, he would have never raked in the votes to hold his current office.



Stella is trained to listen in many different languages, from Dutch to Spanish.