STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Jefferson County Drug Task Force, which is comprised of members from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Steubenville Police Department and the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, executed a search warrant on Pennsylvania Avenue the morning of April 21, according to a press release.

During the search, Drug Task Force detectives seized fentanyl, cocaine, prescription medication and cash.

Aaron Dwayne Hill, 47, of Steubenville and Anthony Lamarr Thorne, 33, of Mingo Junction were arrested without incident.

Hill is charges with one (F3) count and one (F4) count for possession of drugs and two (F5) counts for trafficking. Thorne is charge with one (F1) count for possession of drugs and one (F5) count for trafficking.

Both men are being housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arraignment.

