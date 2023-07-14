MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The City of Moundsville is having its event of the week tonight, Friday, July 14, according to Visit Moundsville Facebook page.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jefferson Fridays, hosted by the City of Moundsville Arts and Culture Commission, takes place on Jefferson Avenue.

The party runs from 6:30-10 p.m., and features beer gardens, food trucks, and live music by Zack Attack!, featuring performances from Moundsville’s Got Talent Winners; Sarah McBee and Jacob Boyette.

Seating is provided, but is limited so bring a chair, and if you plan to drink don’t forget your ID!

Several shops will be open, including: Frame and Fortunes, The Bins, E & K Sports Cards, and more.