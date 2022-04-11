JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A local woman has received an award for going above and beyond for children in the area.

Jennifer Yasho is a case worker for Child Protective Services in Jefferson County and a Forensic Interviewer for A Caring Place Child Advocacy Center.

She was awarded the The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund’s, Everyday Ohio Hero Award for her countless efforts to protect children.

“Every day I go out there to do my best to make sure kids in our community are safe and at the end of each day I know full heartedly that not only myself but my fellow coworkers and people I work with in the community do the same thing as well.” Jennifer Yasho – Children Services Caseworker/ACP Forensic Interviewer

“She goes above and beyond every case that she has. She’s worked countless hours and done just a lot for the kids out here and everybody in the community, she’s always active during MDT meetings she always make sure that all the kids are safe.” Taylor Norman – ACP Lead Child and Family Advocate

The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund is Ohio’s sole public funding source dedicated to child abuse and child neglect prevention.