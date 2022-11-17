MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to check out a presentation of the Nutcracker. Well, this weekend you can do just that.

The theatre department at John Marshall High School will present the holiday classic with a twist.

They will present the play version of the show rather then the well known ballet. There will be plenty of dancing in the show but now you can experience the holiday tradition with words and music.

“It gives people who may not know the whole story by just watching the ballet, an opportunity to hear it through words and get the full story and maybe figure out different parts they might not know.” Cora Spievogel, Clara

“You get more story told through the lines and though the acting rather than dancing and there is still dancing, which is also fun. So it’s a combination of the two.” Jacob Boyette, King of Sweets

“We put a lot of hard work into it. We have been working on it since the end of September. Although with all the mics and everything. We have people coming in from New York to help out with sound and lights and everything. Big ensemble, cast, crew, sets and everything. It’s pretty awesome.” CJ Hyde, Nutcracker

The curtain goes up at 7pm this Friday and Saturday with a Sunday matinee starting at 2pm.