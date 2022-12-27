NFL player JJ Watt has announced he has played his last home game and hints that he plans to retire.

In a tweet on Monday, Watt said his child attended his first ever NFL game and he was at his last ever NFL home game.

‘My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure,’ Watt tweeted.

Watt is a 3x defensive player of the year. A Walter Peyton Man of the Year, a 7 time all pro, 2 time sack leader, and was on the NFL 2010’s all decade team.

Watt’s brothers TJ and Derek are currently in the NFL. TJ and Derek currently play for the Steelers.