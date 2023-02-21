MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–This John Marshall swimmer crushed it at the West Virginia High School State Championship.

Senior Victoria Kidney not only was successful in one event, but she broke a state record in another.

She got 2nd place in the 100m butterfly, a record-breaking time and 1st in the 100m backstroke.

Kidney says she has been swimming since she was about eight years old.

As her high school career comes to a close, she’s grateful for all the long hours and countless laps she swam to get to this point.

Being able to win the 100m back as a freshman and a senior is like really a full circle moment…I’ve got to see how much I’ve grown as an athlete and kind of all the work culminating and coming together and seeing everything you’ve done. The state record in the 100m fly was broken three times that day between men and Maddie Foster, who won the event and being able to go that time was really special. Victoria Kidney, Senior at John Marshall High School

For now, Kidney continues to train with her club team.

Next year she’ll be repping gold and blue as a West Virginia University Mountaineer.