John Marshall falls to Keyser

GLEN DALE, W.VA. (WTRF)- The John Marshall Monarchs played host to the Keyser Golden Tornadoes on Friday night. The Tornadoes would come out with early momentum. Gavin Root would keep it himself and score, putting Keyser up first, 7-0.

The Monarchs would Derrick Derrow scrambled and found Dalton Flowers for the John Marshall touchdown, tying the game up at seven a piece. But the Keyser Golden Tornadoes would turn it up and dominate the game. Keyser would leave with the big win, 53-21. John Marshall will look to bounce back to the win column next week when they take on their rivals, a tough 7-1 Wheeling Park team.

