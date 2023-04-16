WTRF
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted: Apr 16, 2023 / 06:48 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 16, 2023 / 06:48 PM EDT
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The John Marshall softball team hosts a doubleheader on Saturday.
The Monarchs fell to Morgantown 2-1.
Another beautiful day for some softball. 🥎We’ve got a doubleheader at John Marshall. The Monarchs host Morgantown. 4th inning 2-0 Morgantown @WTRF7News @JohnMarshallSB pic.twitter.com/Ef7oQrDUQS— Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 15, 2023
