OHIO (WTRF) – Reactions continue to pour in following the release of the Tyre Nichols footage by Memphis officials on Friday night.

Protests and vigils went on over the weekend, and calls for some kind of law enforcement reform are echoing around Washington.

7NEWS spoke to Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson about the issue. Johnson tells us that law enforcements need the support of the public because overall they do a good job of keeping the country safe, but he also says what we saw in Memphis is something no one wants to see.

He hopes this moment can be a constructive learning experience moving forward.

“It’s a human machine. it’s humans doing the work and humans can make mistakes. I mean pastors make mistakes, congressman make mistakes, law enforcement make mistakes. Hopefully we learn from those mistakes and we don’t make them again.” Rep. Bill Johnson, (R-OH)

The five officers directly involved have all been fired and charged with Second Degree Murder, and several other first responders at the scene have been relived of duty pending more investigations.

Memphis Police have also disbanded the “Scorpion Anti-Crime Unit” that the five fired officers were a part of.