CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WTRF) — The prosecution wrapped up today with one final witness in the Josh Sills rape and kidnapping trial in Guernsey County.

The lead investigator in the case was on the stand for hours, often explaining why it took four years to bring this case to trial.

Again, the victim is referred to by the initials M.M.

First of all, the detective testified that MM had injuries to her lip, thigh and ear.

Then he was asked why no one’s cell phone was impounded, no surveillance video was collected and why Josh Sills’ truck was never examined.

This case met with every hurdle imaginable.

One prosecutor leaving and another taking office.

A high-ranking local law enforcement official being a close relative of the victim.

The case being handed over to the attorney general’s office, to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.

And COVID, with in-person contact being restricted, and grand juries were no longer held every month.

As for the cell phones, the platform they used was Snapchat, and it was past the 24-hour cutoff when the servers are erased.

As for Sills’ truck, they said Sills transferred from WVU to Oklahoma.

The detective, who declined to be photographed, was asked how he knew that MM’s injuries were from Josh Sills in the truck, and not from her work with cattle.

The defense stressed the fact that this was the detective’s first rape and kidnapping case, and insisted his investigation was not thorough.

The defense said the sex was consensual, and that it began with kissing.

The detective answered, “At the point she told him to stop, the consent was withdrawn.”

In the beginning, Judge Daniel Padden estimated this case could take five days.

And tomorrow is day number five.

If convicted on both counts, Josh Sills could face a maximum of 33 years in prison.