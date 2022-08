JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin tells 7NEWS that Joshua Gamble, 37, has been charged with Murder and Tampering With Evidence.

The charges follow the death of Joshua Gamble’s wife, Tina Gamble, 57, Sunday night in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308.

Joshua Gamble is currently placed in the Jefferson County Jail.

