(WTRF)

Three dead journalists in such a short span underscores the dangers faced by people reporting on the war in Ukraine, even those with extensive experience reporting from conflict zones.

Senator Sherrod Brown said journalists put their lives on the line.

He said pictures and reports are taken by courageous journalists.

“They put themselves in harms way. they don’t even have the protection the soldiers has, as dangerous as it can be a soldier in Ukraine, journalists are pretty unprotected.” SEN. SHERROD BROWN, (D)-OHIO

He says we wouldn’t know as much as we do about the brutality of the war and the war crimes of Russia if it wasn’t for those journalists.