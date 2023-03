BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – A well-known Ohio Valley judge has taken some time off the bench.

Belmont County Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato has taken medical leave.

His judicial assistant tells 7 News that the court is proceeding on schedule. Retired Judge John Solovan is now the visiting judge, and taking Judge Fregiato’s cases.

7News extends our best wishes to Judge Fregiato for a speedy recovery.