July incident leaves Benwood baby dead, mother turns herself in

A two and a half month old baby died Wednesday following an incident that took place on July 11 at a home on Ashland street in Benwood.

According to police, mother, Kace Shmigal, turned herself in Thursday and is waiting to receive bond by Ohio County Magistrate’s Office.

Benwood Police Department say they received a call on July 11 from Wheeling Hospital after an unresponsive baby was brought in.

The police say the incident prompted an investigation leading to evidence of child negligence.

Shmigal was arraigned in Ohio County after turning herself in.

She was charged with Child Neglect Resulting in death with a bond set at $100,000 and will appear in court on August 7 at 10 AM.

A search warrant was placed on July 20 but is still an ongoing investigation.