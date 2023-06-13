(WTRF) – 7News is your local election headquarters. Several municipal elections happened on Tuesday throughout the Northern Panhandle. Votes are being counted as we speak in Bethany, Follansbee, Triadelphia, Wellsburg and West Liberty.

Wellsburg Results:

FOR COLLECTOR TREASUERER: Mary Ann Habbit – 205

TO CHANGE SECTION 10d. TO APPOINT THE CITY CLERK: For the Amendment (122 votes), Against the Amendment (110 votes)

TO CHANGE SECTION 10c OF THE CITY CHARTER TO APPOINT THE CITY COLLECTOR/TREASURER: For the Amendment (125 votes ), Against the Amendment (108 votes)

FIRST WARD COUNCIL: Jerry Nichols (24 votes), Eric M. Smith (9 votes)

SECOND WARD COUNCIL: Paul Billiard (35 votes), Scott Caldwell (57 votes)

THIRD WARD COUNCIL: Randy Fletcher (57 votes), Matt Cox (38 votes)

FOURTH WARD COUNCIL: Alfred Marino (20 votes)

We’re still waiting on more results, so stay with 7NEWS for updates.