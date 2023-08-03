WHEELING, W.Va. — It’s day 4 of the William Carmen murder trial, and Carmen took the stand to testify in his own defense.

Carmen is accused of the brutal murder of Anorah Schostag on September 17, 2021, and is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, and gross neglect of a child.

Over the course of four days, jurors heard both sides of the trial, were given photographic and video evidence, and heard testimony from detectives that investigated the crime.

After Carmen took the stand, the jury heard closing arguments from Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Turak and defense attorney Martin Sheehan.

The jury is now out on deliberation, be sure to stay with 7News for when a verdict has been reached.

