Justice gives COVID-19 update as first day of school begins

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Friday, state officials shared concerns about the promised $100 state supplemental checks that have yet to be paid and if Congress would pass another round of stimulus.

State officials also shared their concerns about keeping counties out of the red and orange zones in the County Alert System. As schools start in-person or virtually today, Monongalia remains in the red zone, while Kanawha, Putnam, Fayette, Monroe, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties are in the orange zone.

