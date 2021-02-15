Justice gives update on COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a COVID-19 response update media briefing at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a combined total of 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths since Friday, Feb. 12.

The deaths include:

  • 79-year old female from Berkeley County
  • 93-year old male from Preston County
  • 72-year old male from Cabell County
  • 74-year old male from Grant County
  • 78-year old female from Barbour County
  • 68-year old female from Kanawha County
  • 81-year old male from Cabell County
  • 99-year old male from Monongalia County
  • 76-year old female from Kanawha County
  • 81-year old male from Harrison County
  • 71-year old male from Marshall County
  • 84-year old female from Lewis County
  • 53-year old male from Ohio County

West Virginia has reported 2,212 deaths and 127,889 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 15, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia health officials have administered 97.3% of the second dose of the vaccine. 140,540 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 250,000 people have already received their first dose of the vaccine.

During his press conference on Friday, Justice announced the opening of a regular COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Huntington Mall in the old Sears building.

