Justice gives update on COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give a COVID-19 response update media briefing at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a combined total of 1,002 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths since Friday, Feb. 12.
The deaths include:
- 79-year old female from Berkeley County
- 93-year old male from Preston County
- 72-year old male from Cabell County
- 74-year old male from Grant County
- 78-year old female from Barbour County
- 68-year old female from Kanawha County
- 81-year old male from Cabell County
- 99-year old male from Monongalia County
- 76-year old female from Kanawha County
- 81-year old male from Harrison County
- 71-year old male from Marshall County
- 84-year old female from Lewis County
- 53-year old male from Ohio County
West Virginia has reported 2,212 deaths and 127,889 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
West Virginia health officials have administered 97.3% of the second dose of the vaccine. 140,540 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 250,000 people have already received their first dose of the vaccine.
During his press conference on Friday, Justice announced the opening of a regular COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Huntington Mall in the old Sears building.