Justice set to give Friday COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Wednesday, Aug. 5, the governor and state officials announced more in-depth details for reopening schools Sept. 8. Officials said every county will have its own specific details, but classes will be in session.

Parents and students who aren’t comfortable with being in the school buildings will have options, according to the governor.

As a way to measure how safe it will be for a school to have in-person classes, the state will implement a code system with green, yellow, orange and red levels. Justice says the system will be based on COVID-19 spread in the communities around the school, and parents and students will be able to view the information online.

This system will also affect sports. For example, a school in the red level will not be able to play in sports contests while they are in that level.

While Justice and State officials, AFT-West Virginia and West Virginia School Service Personnel say they have concerns of how safe the plan really is, questioning plans for social distancing, spacing desks and an apparent lack of effort to reduce class sizes.

The governor said a new “Kids Connect Program” will set up 1,000 wireless internet hot-spots across the Mountain State to help in areas with little or no broadband service, so students who choose to attend school online, can connect. The program includes college students, as well.

