Juvenile killed in Woodsfield house fire

Woodsfield Fire Department has reported a fatal house fire that occurred early Saturday morning.

Authorities received reports of a house fire on Old Brick Road around 12:46 a.m.

A 17-year-old juvenile was killed during the fire.

Officials say the house is a total loss and the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshall and Woodsfield Police.

Lewisville Fire Department assisted the Woodsfield Fire Department on the call.

