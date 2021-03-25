K9 officer Keeni retires from the Wheeling PD after a distinguished career

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Police Department honored one of its members Thursday. 

K9 Keeni will retire from the department after seven years of service. 

Keeni was trained in the areas of narcotics detection as well as tracking and apprehension. She was hired by the City of Wheeling in August 2014. 

Over the years, Keeni, along with her handler, Corporal Martin, made numerous arrests and drug finds. She also entertained several folks at local schools and community functions, with her jumping ability. 

Keeni was recognized March 25 by Chief of Police Schwertfeger and other city officials. 

She will enjoy her retirement with Corporal Martin and his family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter