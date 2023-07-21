WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One special organization received a very generous donation today from a long-time partner.

Kalkreuth Roofing Charities presented a check of $46,674 Friday to Easterseals.

The two organizations have been partners for several years and continue to support one another year after year.

The donation came during the annual Kalkreuth Amateur Golf Championship that Easterseals sponsored.

The donation and relationship are something that both organizations are very proud of.

”Kalkreuth truly, is one of our biggest supporters in the Ohio Valley, they come out every year at this golf tournament and raise money. It’s more money every year.” Betsy Bethel-McFarland – Marketing Director of Easterseals

”It’s heartwarming. I mean, yeah, you know, Easterseals has been near and dear to our hearts for years. The growth of the event of what they do day in and day out to give them some recognition is phenomenal.” John Kalkreuth – Chairman of Kalkreuth Roofing

Both organizations thanked everyone who came out for the golf tournament today and hope to see everybody again next year.