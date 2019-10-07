Kanawha County Commissioner throws his hat in the ring for Governor

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Another democrat is getting in the race for West Virginia governor.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango will join the campaign for the state’s top job next week.

He was appointed to the Kanawha county commission in 2017, and then was elected to a full-term in 2018.

He is a 46-year old attorney, best known for guiding creation of the “Shawnee Sports Complex.”

State senator Ron Stolling and child advocate Stephen Smith are also running as democrats in the May primary.