WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Kaylex building on Chapline Street is getting some much needed safety upgrades.

The building is 95 years old and was formerly home to Linn Pottery and Stegner Office Supply.

With the new updates, it will allow all three floors to be rented out to commercial enterprises.

They received one of the City’s Facade Improvement Grants to help pay for the safety upgrades.